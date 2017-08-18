It’s a historic day for Girvan FC tomorrow (Saturday, August 19) as they play their first ever game in the Super Premier division.

The club are urging fans to be part of Girvan Football Club’s history and support the lads in the club’s first ever Super Premier League Game.

The game against Arthurlie FC kicks off at Hamilton Park at 2pm.

Tickets are adults £6 OAP/Concessions £3 and Under 16s FREE.

On Wednesday at Hamilton Park Girvan FC made it five wins from five games in the Ardagh Sectional League Cup.

In a fantastic start for Girvan Jack McDowall made it 1-0 with Darren Mitchell adding two more to give Girvan a 3-0 lead.

However Maybole came storming back into the game with Chrissy Allan grabbing a quick brace to bring the score to 3-2 before Maybole equalised just before the break.

David Cunningham made it 4-3 for Girvan before Robert Paterson scored from the penalty spot to put Girvan 5-3 ahead.

Maybole again scored to get themselves within a goal of Girvan but a second comeback failed to materialise and Girvan ran out 5-4 winners in an enthralling game.

This now means Girvan play Auchinleck Talbot FC on Wednesday 23rd August, kick off time to be confirmed.