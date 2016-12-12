Ten man Girvan grab last gasp winner

Girvan secured a valuable home win over Irvine Meadow on Saturday in their Super League First Division match.

Girvan got off to a great start with an early goal inside ten minutes.

In a stuffy first half chances were scarce on the ground and Meadow got themselves back in the game on 34 minutes with Graham Boyd scoring after taking the ball round the keeper.

The Seasiders were hit by a sucker punch at the end of the first half as Meadow got themselves a penalty, scoring with only seconds left in the first period.

Girvan found themselves down to ten men as the goalkeeper brought down Meadow’s Graham Boyd in the box.

It took ten man Girvan until the last ten minutes to get themselves level with a Steven McCreadie penalty levelling the match at 2-2 to set up a grandstand finale.

And with only six minutes to go Girvan grabbed the winner after a poor second half display from Irvine.