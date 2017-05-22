Win tonight will guarantee Girvan play-off place

A win tonight (Monday, May 22) for Girvan will ensure them of at least a play-off place for promotion, but would also keep them in the hunt for the league championship title.

Girvan FC play Maryhill FC in their last home league game of the season.

Three points would guarantee Girvan at least a play off place, but if they win tonight and on Saturday (May 27) when they play away at Yoker they will be league champions.

The kick off tonight is at 7.30pm at Hamilton Park.

Girvan moved into third place with a 1-0 win over Renfrew at home on Saturday, May 20.

A Tony Murphy goal in the first half saw Girvan go one up.

Girvan passed up some fine chances early on and the Renfrew goalkeeper kept them in it.

In the second half Girvan missed another couple of chances which would have put the game to bed and at 1-0 it was Always going to be a nervy finish.

Clydebank sit top at the moment with 50 points having played all 26 of their games.

Kilsyth are on 46 points in second, the same total as Girvan but have played 25 games to Girvan’s 24.

Maryhill sit 10th in the league and Yoker ninth.