All roads lead to Ayrshire as Burners host super quaich series

Ayrshire cycling clubs will promote various cycling events over the next few months. The first of which took place at Rozelle Park on Sunday, which saw 260 Cyclo Cross competitors descend on Ayr, to compete in Round 2 of the Scottish Cyclo Cross Super Quaich series promoted by Ayr Burners.

Cycling Clubs from throughout Scotland competed in various age related events with Ayrshire Clubs well represented. The overall winner of the seniors event in the ‘A’ Race was Gary McDonald. In the ladies event, the winner was Anne Ewing.

The two main contenders for the Ayrshire ladies age category races were Janet Erskine of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn CC and Catherine Logan of Fullarton Wheelers. Both put up strong performances with Janet taking second place to Lindsay Branston in her race and Catherine taking first place in her category for the Irvine Club.

In the other events, Ayr Roads members finished very strongly. In the B Race which was won by local rider Paul Gibson; young Iain Fisher in his first season with Ayr Roads, finished in 6th place in the ‘B’ Race against much more experienced riders, but took 1st place in his age category, having just turned eighteen. This was the young man’s best performance this season, and on home ground too.

Iain made the long trip from Newcastle, where he is studying at Newcastle University to support his club team in the event.

Super vet Robert Kelly of the Roads was placed 8th in his age category and Robert’s son Ollie took first place in the Youth’s under 12 age group race. Young Ollie, who attends Alloway Primary School is accustomed to podium places. A member of Ayr Roads, but Ollie is also a member of Johnstone Jets, whom he represents. Johnstone Jets has by far the best youth section in Scotland.

Other Ayr Roads members performed well in the ‘A’ race, with Simon Woodliff finishing 25th out of a field of 80, followed by Fraser Tait and Rory Webster.

In their age category groups, Rory was placed fourth and Fraser achieved his best placing this year taking 2nd place, and Simon 14th.

All in all, a good outing for the Ayr Club, in a well organised event.

Ayrshire cyclists are now looking forward to the first time trial of the season which will be held on the A78 Irvine By-Pass course on Sunday 19th February. This popular event, promoted by Fullarton Wheelers has attracted a full field of one hundred and twenty competitors in teams of two. Within a few days of the event entries opening it was fully subscribed.

The “Icebreaker” allows competitors to gauge their early season fitness against the clock. Those, who have kept up their training regime over the winter with gym work and endurance miles should fair well. While others will find the explosive nature of the short ten mile time trial painful. A two-up time trial allows some respite with each rider taking pace from each other, but over this short distance course it will be negligible.

Clubs from all over Scotland will be competing, with the largest contingent coming from Ayrshire.

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn CC has fielded no less than nine teams, including their ladies team of Scottish Champions, Toni McIntosh and Janet Erskine. Toni and Janet took the ladies prize last year and will be hoping to do well this year again.

Meanwhile, Ayrshire Clubs have been training together over recent weeks. “The Monkton Bunch” as they are known meet every Saturday morning, before embarking on a rigorous fast training ride of 40 miles. In a few weeks time, that friendly rivalry will become more competitive, when they face each other in the “Icebreaker”.

Other club members have enjoyed a more leisurely pace in the mid week and Sunday runs.

The mid week took to northern roads, by way of Kilwinning and Dalry, before heading to Largs by way of the Haylie Brae and home by the coast. A nice winter distance of fifty miles.