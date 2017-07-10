Annual ladies day at Dailly

Dailly Bowling Club held its Annual Ladies day recently with the fine weather and fast pace green resulting in some fine bowling throughout the day.

The gentleman of the club played host on this lady’s day and breakfast and lunch were enjoyed by all.

Friends and Family of Ian Brown had a great day at Girvan Bowling Club.

A final between the ladies of Dailly and Maidens was closely contested.

To the delight of the small club at Dailly Fiona Connolly & Morag McGill of Dailly were announced as the winners with runners up Moira MacIntyre & Nancy Dobbie.

A big thank you to our sponsors Liz & Poochie Scobie, and McColls of Dailly. The club are now looking forward to their Open Day on Saturday 15th July when they will welcome non members to the club for a fun day of games and bowling.

At Girvan the J&J McNair mixed pairs game was played for on Sunday. Winners were Colin Everett and Isobel Connor, Runners up Were Ian Ross and Doreen Milroy. Many thanks to Moira McNair and family for their continued support.

