Bowling round up

Dailly Club members competed for the Stevenson Salver at the weekend, pictured top. There was a good turnout of members for this competition and the final seen husband and wife, George and Morag McGill competing in opposing teams.

However the atmosphere remained friendly and the winners were declared as John Wason and George McGill. Beaten finalists were Billy McIlwraith and Morag McGill. The clubs next completion will be the Grants invitational Rinks on the 27th May.

Ballantrae Bowling Club opened on 8 April. Jimmy King, President of the club, asked his wife, Elspeth, to throw the first Jack and Bowl of the season, above.