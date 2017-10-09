Club members take part in Tour de Trossachs time trial event

Paul Rodwell and Craig Allison of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club competed in the Tour de Trossachs Mountain Time Trial on Sunday.

The event promoted by Glasgow Ivy Cycling Club is one of the oldest in the Scottish calendar. Past winners have included Graham O’Bree, Jason McIntyre and Scottish professional riders like Robert Millar and Ian Steel. The late Jason McIntyre holds the record of 1:04:47 for the course, which takes in the Duke’s Pass and a circuit of the delightful Trossachs scenery. Starting and finishing at Aberfoyle, the route takes in Loch Achray, Loch Venachar and Callander before returning by the Braes o’ Greenock, the Lake of Menteith to Aberfoyle. Roads riders have ridden the event since the early 1940s.

Paul recorded a fine time of 1:11:20 for the 28 mile course. Craig was severely hampered when he unshipped his chain on the Duke’s Pass and returned a time of 1:15:19.

At the time of going to press the overall results have not yet been released, but competitors will have used the event as a precursor to the Scottish National Hill Climb Championships which will take place in two weeks time. Meanwhile, Ayr Roads master veteran, John Gemmell put up a fine performance at Comrie, where he rode the Hairy Coo Mountain bike race. John finished first in his category.

Irvine Beach was the venue for the second round of the Scottish Cyclo Cross Lapiere series. Ayrshire clubs were well represented with Brian Yates of Carrick Cycling Club taking 6th place in the Senior’s Event. Father and son pairing of Robert and Ollie Kelly resulted in young Ollie taking second place in the youth section and dad Robert who finishing the veteran’s event.

Meanwhile on the touring front, Michael McClelland is clocking up good road miles touring in the Murcia region of Spain.

With fine weather on Sunday the club run enjoyed a great outing. Despite some mechanical problems ten riders took in the South Ayrshire hills with a stop at the Community Cafe at Barr, before returning homewards by Glengennet and the Girvan Valley.

The midweek brigade headed northwards for their run stopping at Lochwinnoch before returning homewards by quiet roads.