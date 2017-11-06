Club well represented in last Scottish cyclo of season

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club were represented in the last of the Scottish cyclo sportive’s of the season on Sunday.

Beth Macrae, Paul McSkimming and John Gemmell took on one of the country’s most scenic and rewarding courses.

The Galloway Gallop route is made up of forest roads, with plenty of challenging climbs, amidst the breathtaking scenery of the Galloway Forest Park and the Raiderland of S R Crockett.

The route starts at the Kirroughtree Centre at Palnure near Newton Stewart, where exactly twenty years ago Ayr Roads participated at the unveiling of the Anniversary Cairn, by placing an historical cannister within it.

The route follows the Palnure Burn before joining the Black Water of Dee and then a circuit of Loch Skerrow and Loch Stroan. From here, the old railway line, made famous by another famous author; John Buchan in his adventure novel ‘The Thirty Nine Steps’. The crumbling platform of the old halt at Loch Skerrow is still in evidence. From here the route carries on to the former New Galloway Station at Mossdale, before following the Raider’s Road to Clatteringshaws Loch. The longer route continues via Loch Dee, Loch Trool and Glentrool before taking the Wood of Cree Road to Newton Stewart.

The trio were prevented from tackling the longer route because of fading light at this time of year and opted for the shorter route, but still a fifty plus ride.

From Clatteringshaws Loch they followed the ancient track of the Old Edinburgh Road by Loch of the Lowes and the Grey Mare’s Tail before returning to the finish at Palnure and a well earned rest and the medal award presentation.

Back on tarmac and in glorious sunshine, the Sunday club run saw eighteen riders head northwards.

Largs was the destination via back roads to Dalry before the descent of the Haylie Brae. A halt was called for a cafe stop, before their return journey via West Kilbride, Ardrossan and the coast road.

The large group was a great advert for the sport of cycling and the Roads club is delighted to see so many newcomers now taking part in club runs.

Earlier in the week, the mid week group enjoyed another northerly trek clocking up a sixty five mile circuit.

Meanwhile, at the club AGM last Friday night, the trophy winners were announced for the 2017 season.

Toni McIntosh took the coveted Senior Best All Rounder Trophy, as well as the Ladies BAR.

Other trophy winners were:

Men’s League Championship – Calum MacDonald

Ladies League Championship – Aileen Fisher

Veteran’s League Championship – Scott Knox

Veteran’s Cup – Mark Warters

Junior Trophy – Jonathon Hillbourne

Mason Trophy – Beth Macrae

Evening ‘10’ League Cup – Aileen Fisher

Track Trophy – Vic Possee

Sportive – Andy Conway

Turnberry Circuit – Kenny Scott

Davie Bell Memorial Cup – Paul Rodwell

Hill Climb – Ed Clifton

Road Race Trophy – Iain Fisher

Tourist Trophy – Alastair McGibbon

Pennyglen Circuit – Calum MacDonald

The Off-Road trophy winner will be announced after the final Cyclo Cross event in December.

The club annual awards will take place at the Arrandale Hotel, Ayr on Friday, 8th December, when the Club Member of the Year will also be announced.

With the autumn Sunday runs well and truly started, the club’s Sunday run is suited for newcomers to the sport, as well as seasoned riders. The club runs leave Beresford Terrace at 9.30 am. All are welcome. Anyone seeking more information should contact the club website at www.ayrroadscc.co.uk