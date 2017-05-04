Dominic wins Ailsa Championship tees competition at Turnberry

The weather is improving so it makes golf more pleasant to play. Mind you the wind can cause problems but for those who regularly play on the west coast of Scotland it is a problem we have to live with.

The Girvan golf course was taken up with the Carrick Speakers Open last Sunday.

Over at Turnberry In the Ailsa Championship Tees competition on 16th April Dominic Booth (3)33 Stableford points came in to win followed by D. Carr (8)29 and Paul Ferguson (1)29.

In the Sunset Trophy held on 20th. April Alan Weir (4)75, D. Carr (8)75, Steven Stamper (+2)76 and Duncan Kerr (6)76 all came in to qualify for the final. In the 3rd. round of the Logan Trophy Andy Huxtable (4)77, John Broadfoot (5)77 and D. Carr (8)78 came in with the leading scores whilst in the final round on 25th. April the leading scorers were Q. Dunlop (5)76, John Broadfoot (5)79 and Steven Stamper (+1)79.

All this resulted in Steven Stamper winning the Logan Scratch prize with Andy Huxtable picking up the handicap prize. In the Saturday medal on 29th. April, Bill Clare came in with (14)60 followed by Charlie Jack (13)62 and K. Doyle (11)64 all on the Kintyre course.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK

In early years it seems that the Scots were neglecting their archery practice and other war time activities and in 1457 James II decreed the banning of certain sports.

‘It is decreeted and ordained, that the futeball and the golfe be utterly cryed downe, and not to be used. And as tuitching the futeball and the golfe, to be punished by the Barronniss un-law’. If you can follow all that it appears that both football and golf were banned in favour of wartime pursuits, but as both games have progressed considerably over the years the ban was obviously not taken too seriously. Perhaps if we beat England at both sports all would be forgiven.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK

I was recently watching a demonstration about the grooves on a wedge and how constant play wears them down. The demonstrators had three pitching wedges one which had been used for 125 rounds of golf, one 75 rounds and one new. So as to make everything equal a machine capable of hitting the ball with a consistent force was used.

The result was that the wedge used for 125 rounds, the ball ran 24 yards after touching down, the 75 times used wedge the ball ran 14 yards whilst the new wedge it bounced 10 yards before spinning back.

All this goes to prove that the more you use the club the more the groves become inoperable. But ask any golf shop for something to improve the grooves in your wedges and the best they will offer you is to replace them.

Quite an expensive operation, I wonder if the professional golfer renews his wedges every time he plays in a top competition, or if he has one of those gadgets for improving the grooves in his existing wedges. What problems we keen golfers have to put up with, nevertheless we will still go out happily with the thought that this will be the perfect round, but if not there is always tomorrow.

TURNBERRY GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION SPRING MEETING

Silver Division: 1st Mrs. A. O.Connor 98 (19) 79bih; 2nd Mrs. A. Grant 98 (19) 79; 3rd Miss E. Grant 92 (12) 80

Bronze Division: 1st Mrs. A. Mackenzie 111 (24) 87; 2nd Ms. P. McKay 125 (36) 89; 3rd Miss M. Kelly 120 (26) 94

R & A PLATE; 1st Mrs. F. Warrender (29) 35pts; 2nd Miss M. Kelly (26) 34; 3rd Mrs. J. Morgan (22) 33

MARY WILSON QUAICH 1st Miss M. Kelly 92 (26) 66; 2nd Mrs. J. Morgan 92 (22) 70bih; 3rd Mrs. A. Greenall 93 (23) 70