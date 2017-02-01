Girvan club AGM discusses rabbit and dog problems

Well here we are into February with the weather still very unsettling. However Turnberry Golf Club held their Saturday medal on 28th February.

Paul Wood was the winner with (14)65 followed by Campbell Devlin (6)69 both on the Ailsa course with Scott Clare (3)68 on the Kintyre course coming in third place.

I understand that Paul Wood’s handicap has been adjusted in view of his excellent score.

The Girvan Golf Club held their annual General Meeting On Sunday with election of officials as follows: Jack Galloway Chairman, Bill Tait Secretary, Mrs. V. Connor Treasurer, B. Mills Subscription Secretary , David Clark Junior Convenor and Robert McMaster Auditor, Gents Captain James Baillie, Match Secretary Robert McMaster. The Girvan ladies Captain Jill Bone, Vice-Captain Jan MCCrorie, Secretary Jill Bone, Treasurer Kathleen Thomson and Handicap Secretary Lynda Gordon.

A general discussion followed which mainly covered the trouble of rabbits polluting the course with all their associated problems. However a further problem was expressed covering that of dogs running wild across the course and leaving their calling cards all over the playing surface.

It was agreed that if any member needed to take his/her dog onto the course during a competition it must be on as lead and under control. Failure to comply with this will mean disqualification. It is also expected that any excretions made by the dogs will be immediately removed. There was a good turnout of members at the meeting and everyone had their chance to express their opinions.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK

Walter Hagan stated ‘Short putts are missed because it is not physically possible to make the little ball travel over uncertain ground for three or four feet with any degree of regularity’. Well there you are that is my excuse for any missed putts. Bernard Darwin said ‘Long putts travel on the wings of chance.’

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK

A fellow golfer has advised me that two golfers from Maybole ,yes Maybole have played for Scotland against England in the years when that was a regular fixture. Jimmy McDowall who was the professional at Turnberry for a while was in the Scotland teams of 1932, 1933, 1934, 1935 and 1936 whilst Jock Ballantyne who was the professional at Ganton represented Scotland in 1932 and 1936. Many thanks for this interesting bit of golfing nostalgia. This is of course is the time of year when you should be tuning up your golf in preparation for the coming season. You can read instruction books but that can bring confusion as it is not always possible to follow a professional golfer’s tips in print. You can watch golf videos but again you need to be on the range to try the shots. Best of all is to obtain the services of a good professional to advise on improvements, after which you can practice his advice on the range. But always do this with a trained professional as tips from friends can induce more faults than you had to start with. You can of course clear out your golf bag, clean clubs and golf balls plus making sure that all the grips of your clubs are easy to grip. A good scrub with wire wool and a detergent will do this, but always renew those that are too far gone to even clean. You will then approach the first tee with confidence. But just be careful that the top of your putter does not reflect the sun too much as this can dazzle you standing over a difficult putt. Put a protective covering over the surface if necessary before going out, as under the rules you cannot do this once play has commenced. But above all enjoy your game.