Girvan golfers look forward to AGM - rabbit hole permitting!

Sometimes you see a golf course bereft of golfers and it is either raining hard or bitterly cold with a biting wind.

Golfers are hardy animals but there are limits. However January is not a good month for golf competitions as most golfers wish to leave the course if the weather turns very nasty and that does not encourage them entering club competitions where a full round is expected.

It is noticeable that the weather does not seem to affect the rabbits or moles both of whom are proliferating at great speed and building masses of burrows and holes across the Girvan golf course much to the detriment of the playing surface.

Something must be done very soon, before someone is injured falling down a hole. May I again remind Girvan Golf Club members that the annual general meeting of the Club will be held on Sunday 29th January 2017 in the 19th Hole commencing at 6pm. My ubiquitous caddy master is still struggling to replace all the practice ball bags that have gone missing.

The bags are not really a collectors item and there can be little use for them apart from holding practice balls, so why should so many go missing?

If you find any in the boot of your car the caddy master would be very grateful if you could hand them in.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK

Tommy Bolt was a golf professional who came to eminence as the golfer who threw his clubs after a bad shot.

He once commented ‘Why, during those early days Palmer was on tour, he threw them. I have to say that he was the very worst golf club thrower I have ever seen. He had to play well, he’d never have made it as a thrower.’ Dave Hill, a well known American professional golfer, stated ‘I tell the lady scorekeepers that if they can hear me cuss, they’re standing too close. They’ve got to realise that they are not at a Church social’.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK

I mentioned last week about the art of practicing where all changes of grip, swing etc. should be tried before taking them on to the course.

Now this is entirely different from the warm up which is an important function preceding play. The professional golfer’s warm up starts by arriving at the course at least an hour before he is due to tee-off.

He/she makes several effective stretches then starts practicing shots commencing with a sand wedge working his/her way up to the driver with two or three shots with each club, spends some fifteen minutes on the putting green then goes on to the tee feeling relaxed and loose.

The amateur golfer usually arrives at the course with some five minutes to spare, dashes to the putting green with his clubs and has two or three practice putts.

Then touches his toes a few times, has a few twists with a golf club across the shoulders, swishes away holding two clubs, then a few swishes with the driver and perhaps a wedge, then presents himself/ herself on the first tee feeling tense and stiff.

Mind you, we must remember that this is the professional golfer’s livelihood whereas the amateur has had to rush away from what is his/her livelihood with a mind full of what he/she has accomplished that day and what faces them tomorrow.

The professional goes home after the round depressed over the few bad shots played whilst the amateur goes home elated at the good shots played no matter how few they may be.

But of course the amateur has one big advantage over the professional in that he does not have to rely on golf for a living.

As I always say just go out and enjoy your golf.