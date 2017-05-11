Hugh Boyd hits winning score in Girvan club’s Bob Tait

It is somewhat unusual to be praising the weather in this part of the country but surely praise indeed is due. If you want to be pernickety then you could perhaps complain about the wind which always seems to strengthen on a Thursday afternoon. However I am not complaining, merely mentioning it.

The first round of the Girvan Golf Club Swee competition was played last Friday 5th May with Gavin Stewart coming in with the best score of (7)66 followed by David Clark (6)66, Michael McKenna (20)66 and Henry McMaster (9)67. In the Club’s Bob Tait competition Hugh Boyd came in with the winning score of (13) 60 followed by Derek Earle (15)62, Michael McKenna (19)64 and David Mackintyre (12)64. The Girvan Golf Club Committee have decided to retain the dates for the Championship as recorded in the fixture list ie 15th. 16th. 22nd. and 23rd. of June 2017

At Turnberry in the Saturday medal on 29th. April Bill Clare came in to win with (14)60 followed by Charlie Jack (13)62 and K. Doyle (11)64 all played on the Kintyre course.

In the Turnberry junior medal played over the Kintyre course on 15th. April Euan Ferguson came in to win on (3)63 followed by Kyle Brown (5)70, Kieren Beauchamp (6)75, Cameron Johnstone (3)76 and Max Barclay (15)78.

TURNBERRY GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION; May Medal; Silver Division: 1st Mrs. S. Kemp (15) 68; 2nd Mrs. K. Watson (11) 70; 3rd Mrs. L. Brown (20) 75; Bronze Section 1st Mrs S. Lindsay (28) 65; 2nd Mrs. J. McMillan (32) 71; 3rd Mrs. A. Greenall (23) 72

Girvan Golf Club Junior section result from May medal played on Friday, May 5; 1st Mason Brook 2nd Brook Mills; Kyle Johnston. NR; Kieran Beauchamp NR. This Friday is the Simple Simon.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK

Golf historian Horace G. Hutchinson in 1900 on the emergence of professional golfers. ‘The Professional, as we are now chiefly acquainted with him, is a feckless, reckless creature. In the golfing season in Scotland he makes money all the day, and spends it all the night. His sole loves are golf and whisky.’ HMM! Well that says it all for the caddy come golf professional, today he spends a lot of time between competitions travelling and practicing. Chi Chi Rodriguez a well known small but very quotable professional golfer who was born in Puerto Rica in 1935 stated ‘You should have seen how little I was as a kid. I was so small that I got my start in life as a golf ball marker’.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK

It seems that golf is to be brought up to date with six hole greensome competitions accompanied by music and some show business razzamatazz. Golf originated with as many holes as the players desired to play, in fact St. Andrews was originally eleven holes out and eleven back in playing to the same greens and holes both ways. Golfers then formally agreed upon twelve holes in total before stretching to eighteen holes a round.

If you want to shorten the playing time surely a return to twelve holes a round should be considered. I find it difficult to see why it is necessary for professional competitions to be played over four rounds ie. 72 holes, as most golf club competitions are played over one round ie. 18 holes, so why do the professionals need four rounds to keep up? They are guilty of taking up to six hours for 18 holes and a lot of thought is being made to speed this up. It is they who are encouraging the youngsters taking up the game to be very pedantic over every shot. Now I do realise that the professionals are playing for fantastic money, but so are top professional footballers and rugby players and they cannot take time over every move. But no matter how many holes you play, enjoy them and savour all the good shots.