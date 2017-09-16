Hundreds to compete for grand prize at Girvan Golf Classic

More than a hundred people are preparing to compete in the 2017 Girvan Golf Classic tournament.

The Golf South Ayrshire showcase provides a serious challenge for amateur golfers, with the champion to be crowned later this month.

Girvan Golf Classic involves three rounds of play at Girvan Golf Course between Friday 22 and Sunday 24 September, with players battling it out for prize money of £1,000. The competition is open to amateur male golfers who are members of a recognised golf club and holders of a senior handicap.

The competition is based out of Girvan Golf Clubhouse, which recently benefitted from a £172k refurbishment involving a full internal upgrade, including the dining room, bar, and locker rooms. The entrance area and corridor was also refreshed, heating improved, with new electrical fittings improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism & Leisure said, “Girvan’s a tough course with the first exposed eight holes making for tricky play across the day, and I’m sure this year’s competitors will be looking forward to facing the challenge head-on.

“The competition follows the recent refurbishment of the clubhouse, with competitors and spectators alike being able to look forward to a comfortable base, whatever the weather outside.

“I’d like to wish everyone involved the best of luck across the weekend and I’m looking forward to congratulating this year’s winner later this month.”

Golf South Ayrshire operates eight, varied courses which are open all year round, with new members welcome. The courses range from links to parkland, each with individual character and with varying degrees of difficulty there is a course to suit every level of golfer. These include three classic James Braid designs, the 4th most difficult course in Scotland at Troon or a leisurely stroll in the Carrick Hills.

The maximum handicap allowance is 18. People with a handicap of higher than 18 can still enter but will restricted to 18.