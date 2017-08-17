Revamped Carrick rugby summer camp

Last week, Carrick Rugby hosted its revamped summer camp for players between the ages of 10 to 15.

For the 25 players who attended, the camp covered areas such as decision making, tackle technique and passing; plus guest speakers and inputs were also included from Strength and Conditioning to injury management to life coaching and goal setting.

One of the main highlights of the camp was the visit from Ritchie Vernon and Samu Vunisa of Glasgow Warriors who took part in a question and answer session about being professional rugby players and then took part in a game with the boys.

Gordon Brown, Director of Rugby, said, “The camp was a huge success and we would like to thank Glasgow Warriors, Asda, Ayr, David McKay Butchers, MacGregor Achievement Coaching, John Cameron, Brian Milligan and the FitPit in Troon for all their support.

“We would also like to thank Carey Stewart, Joy Thomson and Lindy McGradey for helping keep the boys well fed throughout the week and Fiona McColm for once again producing great advertising flyers and posters for the event.“Lastly, a huge well done to our Development Manager Michael Kirk for organising such a great week for our young people.”