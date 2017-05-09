Season opens at Barrhill

The sun shone on Barrhill for Opening Day on 6th May with Pauline Keane throwing the first jack to start the day.

There was a great turnout with 20 bowlers including 3 who were new to bowling and plenty of spectators enjoying the bowling and the sunshine.

Barbara Wason, John McWhirter, Fiona Connolly, Liz Scobie, finalists in the Wallace Sheddon Trophy at Dailly.

In a change to the usual format of President v Vice President, Treasurer v Secretary was played instead, with a victory for the Secretary. A big thank you to everyone who came along to support this event and make it a very enjoyable day to remember.

The club will be holding ‘Try Bowling Days’ on the second Sunday of each month from May until September starting at 2pm to encourage people to either try bowling for the first time, return to bowling after a break or just come along and enjoy a relaxing afternoon of bowling with refreshments at half time.

Everyone is welcome to join us.

At Girvan the Open Pairs Competition on Sunday was sponsored by D&M Roofing, and the club would like to thank them for their continuing support.

The Open Pairs Competition at Girvan.

The winners were Gary Milne and Ian McIlwraith, Runners up were Tommy Getgood and Stuart Cole.

Members of Dailly Bowling Club turned out in force to compete for the Wallace Sheddon Trophy on Saturday.

The well tended green and the dry summers day combined to make a fast paced bowling green for the members to compete on for this trophy.

John McWhirter and Barbara Wason were beaten by Liz Scobie and Fiona Connolly in the finals of this pairs match.

The club now looks forward to their next game on the 13th May at 1.30pm. New members always made welcome.