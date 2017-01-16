South Ayrshire plays host to super quaich cyclocross

Ayr Burners Cycling will play host to the largest cycling event in South Ayrshire this weekend as Super Quaich Cyclocross comes to Ayr.

Over 350 cyclists are expected at the picturesque Rozelle Park throughout Sunday for the third edition of the QTS Doonbank Trofee Cyclocross event.

Typically a winter discipline, cyclocross sees competitors charge around an off-road circuit for anything up to an hour, looking for the fastest way to face obstacles including hurdles, sand, mud and deeper mud – involving significant running. Over the last five years it has grown into the most popular cycle sport discipline in Scotland.

The Scottish Super Quaich is a four race series that sees riders categorised by their speed rather than their age and demand has greatly outstripped supply with all four events selling out in minutes, leaving a long waiting list.

This is the second time the Doonbank Trofee has featured as part of the series, and organiser JohnPaul Baxter expects another fantastic day of cycling. “Personally, I can’t wait! We have it all: a spectacular course with great spectating opportunities, the best male and female riders in the country, local clubs and supporters, a wonderful and committed team of volunteers, great sponsors and of course South Ayrshire’s reputation as a welcoming and warm host!”

The entry list is includes a formidale range of talent, including the ever-dominent junior Harry Johnston, and Team Scotland riders Davie Lines and Kerry MacPhee. Local attention will focus on Carrick Cycle Club’s Brian Yates who has regularly placed in the top 10 this season, while all the Ayrshire Clubs are represented across both the A and B races. Riders will be competing for a host of wonderful prizes laid on by sponsors Ethical Ales, No. 30, Ayrshire Garden Studios, bike tuning specialists ‘Fresh’ and title sponsor QTS Group.

Of course, cyclocross’s popularity in Scotland owes much to the welcoming format of the racing, giving riders of all abilities the opportunity to compete. Alongside the Super Quaich races the Burners will also host racing for youths and juniors age 6 to 16. Even the ‘Sparks’ balance bikers will get involved as a fun track for under 5s will be set out with bikes to borrow between 11am and 1pm.

The first race for under 12s will start at 10:45, with the main Super Quaich events at 1230 and 1400. The Burners have designed a new course for 2017, utilising the best features from 2016 including the steep ‘Alpine Rope Run’ to ensure photographers and spectators have lots to enjoy.

Despite the ‘Trofee’ title being borrowed from the hugely popular scene in Belgium, the Doonbank Trofee has developed a particular Ayrshire flavour, and of course will pay tribute to the Bard’s upcoming birthday. Ayr Burners Cycling invites everyone to come along to enjoy the celebrations at Rozelle on Sunday 22nd January. To find out more visit www.ayrburners.org