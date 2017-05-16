Special week for Ayr Roads riders as members record personal bests

Last Thursday evening members of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club recorded no less than eleven personal best times in the club’s 10 Mile Time Trial on the exposed Loans course.

Never before, in the history of the club has so many ‘pbs’ been recorded in the one event. Riders took advantage of the light southerly breeze and a little humidity, that offered good conditions for time trialling. Those without aero-bars were, however, disadvantaged. The times augur well for the future, should a ‘float’ night appear. The winner on the night was Michael Curran in a time of 22 minutes 24 seconds. By far, the most improved rider was Mark Warters, who returned a time of 22:57.

On Tuesday evening the Club held event 3 of their league championship.

This was 10km sprint with 10 laps of a 1km circuit at Monkton. On a cold night ten club members competed in the popular series, with the times reflecting good seeding of the riders. On the night young Rory Webster showed that he was in good form in taking the win with a fine time of 15 minutes 44 seconds.

Closely followed by Alastair McGibbon in 15:56 with ever green Alex McAllister just returned from his sojourns in the French Southern Alps in a time of 16:14.

Other times were: Jonathon Hilbourne 16:33; Scott Knox 16:45; Martin Lindsay 16:47; Harry Brawley 16:48; Bobby McGhee 17:05; Steven Maclean 17:19; Bobby Marr 19:38

As it stands, junior member Jonathon Hilbourne leads the league with three of the nine events completed. It remains very close with five members within a few points of each other. Sadly Ed Clifton, last year’s winner is sporting a knee injury and was unable to compete.

On the same evening, Beth Macrae performed well in the Ingleston Criterium by taking another 10th place in the series against top competition.

On Sunday Alastair McGibbon took part in the Law Wheelers 10 Mile TT at Stirling. This event also incorporates the Scottish Veterans Time Trial Association Championship. Alastair recorded a fine time of 22:59 and was placed 16th. In the Jackie Campbell Memorial Road Race, part of the Scottish West Road Race series, Martin Lindsay finished strongly in a five man group in the upper half of the field against some top class Scottish roadmen.

With continuation of fine spring weather, The weekly brigade took to southern byways, with the longest run from Loans to Ballantrae via the Assel Valley road, returning via the coast road. A mileage of over ninety. Another pair enjoyed the coast road from Girvan to Ballantrae, before taking the delightful road along Stinchar’s bank, with a halt at the club’s ‘county headquarters’ at Pinwherry, before the climb of the Byne Hill and the descent to Girvan.

Sunday’s run was another epic day, with the club taking to the south Ayrshire hills by way of Tairlaw, where schoolboy Ollie Kelly took delight in beating his Dad, Robert to the summit. It was then by The Bell Memorial, the Nic o’ Balloch and Barr, before returning by Turnberry and the coast road.