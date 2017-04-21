Youngsters travel from miles around to train with champion boxing club

Doon Valley Amateur Boxing Club packs a real punch, inside and outside of the ring.

The Club was established 10 years ago to provide diversionary activities for young people, but since its inception it has developed its services to provide gym sessions for local people as well as boxing coaching.

Now the Coalfields Regeneration Trust has awarded the Club £5000 from its Coalfields Community Investment Programme to help pay for the minibus which is used to take young boxers to competitions all over the UK. Over the years, the club has trained 12 Scottish boxing champions, and has four current title holders on its books.

Club Secretary Elaine Stewart said: “We are a really busy club. There are so few boxing clubs around these days that some of our boxers travel a fair distance to get here.

“We have two young females aged 13 and 15 who travel over a 100 miles to and from Stranraer twice a week, just to train with us, but it is obviously paying off as one of them won a title in Rotherham recently.”

Nicky Wilson, Scottish Trustee of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust said: “They are doing fantastic work with young people, encouraging them to take up a very competitive sport with notable success at national level.”

“Their joint fitness programme with the local GP practice is a great fit with one of our key objectives to improve health and fitness levels in former mining areas which still tend to lag behind the rest of the country in this particular area.”

The gym has 60 regular members and is open all day for 7 days a week. It runs training sessions with qualified staff including a programme to actively encourage new youth members from age 8 and upwards.

Health and fitness programmes are run in conjunction with the local GP practice, linked to their social prescribing project, and the local Doctors also act as referral agents for individuals requiring help with their fitness.