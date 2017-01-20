Afternoon of Girvan movie memories

A special screening of archive films highlighting historic life in Girvan and Scotland will be the star attractions of a one-off event being held in the town later this month. The free screening is the latest in a series which have included showings of a number of high profile movies.

‘Girvan Library presents A Kind of Seeing’ will be a chance to watch a selection of films hand-picked from the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive and presented live by curator Shona Thomson. Alongside films of Scotland’s rural and industrial past, will be some celluloid gems local to the Girvan area from the 1930s and 1950s. The films will be complemented by a post-screening panel discussion with special guests.

Working life off the Girvan coast. Image: National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive

The screenings have been made possible through South Ayrshire Libraries’ participation in the Film Education in Libraries Project run by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) providing valuable new film screening equipment and training. The £190,000 initiative was made possible through Creative Scotland as part of their Film Strategy and aims to improve the provision of film and moving image education across the country.

Event curator Shona Thomson said: “I’m really excited to be able to screen these films at the heart of the Girvan community. I think it’s the first library I’ve presented films in!

“I hope the Girvan films are of particular interest with images of King Edward VII visiting the town when he was Prince of Wales in 1934, and donkey rides on a busy Girvan beach in 1959.”

Councillor Bill Grant said: “This is a great example of finding new ways of getting more people to use our libraries, and judging by the response to recent events the films have proved popular with the local community. The event is currently sold out but there is a waiting list, so anyone interested should contact the Library to be added in case spaces become available.”

The free event takes place at Girvan Library on Monday 30 January at 2.30pm. Tickets are free but booking is essential. Please contact Girvan Library to enquire about tickets either by phone: 01465 712 813 or in person at Montgomerie Street, Girvan KA26 9HE.