Best of Ballantrae on show

Ballantrae Parish Church is hosting an afternoon of historical items and local memorabilia from 1.30pm – 4pm on Saturday 30th September in the church building to show what is and has been the “Best of Ballantrae” over the years. The church has wheelchair access. Admission is free. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Local people from Ballantrae have been asked to look in their attics and cupboards to find any items of interest relating to the village’s history and story. Locals Keith and Christine Brown have been collating pictures and photographs for years and they will have some of these on display. However, they are aware that there will be many hidden items of treasure in the dark corners of someone’s loft, so the organisers are asking people to go and look and bring these things along to be photographed by our local Photographic Group and added to the Ballantrae Archive.

Local ladies will demonstrate their modern day talents by decorating the church with floral arrangements. There will be an opportunity to view Ballantrae Manse as it is the venue for teas, coffee and refreshments. There will also be a home baking stall.