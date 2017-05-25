Chelsea Flower Show takes centre stage

The Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show has been on this week. Described as ‘The Greatest Flower Show on Earth’ it is a huge event which is put together in a mere three weeks.

It is an occasion which is well covered by the BBC screening an afternoon programme at 3.45pm each afternoon on BBC1. Then there has been an hour long programme on BBC2 at 8pm. There are still a number of programmes to be shown during the rest of the week which keen gardeners will not want to miss. On Wednesday evening Monty Don, Joe Swift and Carol Klein will be talking about some of the major achievements of the various exhibitors this year. They will also be announcing the winner of the Diamond Jubilee Award. Kelly Brook, Tricia Guild and Sarah Raven will also feature in the programme.

Viewers will also get the opportunity of voting online for which of the large show gardens they feel should win the BBC RHS People’s Choice Award. On Thursday afternoon James Wong and Nicki Chapman will be celebrating the small show gardens. On Thursday evening Monty Don will be giving viewers a tour of the Artisan gardens at dusk.

Mary Berry will give a tour of her family garden before looking for inspiration from the Show. Kirsty Wark will also be featured extolling the virtues of gardening. Friday’s afternoon programme will see Nicki Chapman and James Wong choosing their favourite gardens with Griff Rhys Jones also featuring as a guest. Then on Friday evening the programme will discuss the future of gardening. Ellie Harrison and Baroness Floella Benjamin will contribute to this edition. There will be a special highlights show on Saturday night at eight o’clock.

Ian K