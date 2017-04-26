Colmonell fun week attendants

Colmonell Fun Day will be held this year on 10th June 2017.
This year’s princess will be Kayleigh Robertson, pictured second from right above. Kayleigh will be attended by the ladies in waiting, Alana Clark, (second from left) and Kirstie Martin (far right), as well as by page boy Lewis Martin. The Princess will be crowned at the Fun Day and there will be a host of entertainment including Roadrunner, Bunny Luv petting zoo, bouncy castle and inflatable assault course and the usual stalls and teas. More information on the Fun Day and Fun Week activities will be advertised in local press and on the ‘Colmonell’ Facebook page.