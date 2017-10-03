Countdown to Carnival of Light

The countdown to the Carnival of Light on 20th and 21st October continues. You are never too old or young to make a magical lantern house for the River of Light Lantern Parade.

Join the team this Saturday 7th October in the Scout Hall Girvan from 10am to 5pm and Maybole’s Carrick Centre from 1pm to 5pm.

All workshops are free of charge, register on day, children must be accompanied by an adult, please wear old clothes.

The Carnival Club on 20th October sees the amazing Trongate Rum Riots travelling to Girvan for their first gig in these parts with local band The Barrstools, singer songwriter Robin Adams 7pm-12 in the Catholic Hall Girvan.

On Saturday the 21st after the lantern parade join us in the Queens Hotel for Junkmans Choir, Harry and the Hendersons and Kieran Robinson from 7.30pm onwards.

Tickets onsale in the Sweetie Shop or online at ‘universe carnival club’. Phone 01465715621 for further info.