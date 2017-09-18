Festival set to put Carrick on the map

Putting Carrick on the map the CRAG Community Arts team have been busy making a host of of ‘Hooses’ for the ‘Heids ‘n Hooses’ Carnival of Light on October 21st.

If you want to make a lantern for this year’s lantern procession come and get with it with a withy. All materials and tuition provided.

Girvan Primary School after school workshops will take place in Girvan Scout Hall, Glendoune Street this year for P4-7 please phone or message to book a space.

The dates are 18th/19th September; 26th /27th September; 4th/5th October; 11th/12th October. Tel: 07791109505 or 01465 715621 or Facebook ‘Carrick Light Fest’.

Girvan Community Workshops; Girvan Scout Hall from 10-5pm on 23rd and 30th September and 7th/14th October 10-5pm.

Carrick Centre Maybole; 7th and 14th October 1-5pm no booking required

Please Ring 01465 715621 if you need further info. Old clothes are advisable and please note that all children must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone welcome, come and give it a go!!

CRAG are in the process of planning the 2017 community workshop programme so if you or your group want to get involved please in this year’s project why not give us a ring, All you need to provide is a space we can provide the tuition and materials.

It’s a big step for CRAG as the group launch the Carnival Club. Folk have said for years that there needs to be something after the Lantern Procession and now not one but two nights of music and laughter are planned. On the 20th the Catholic Hall hosts one of Glasgow’s most exciting live bands the Trongate Rum Riots supported by Carrick favourites the Barrstools and singer songwriter Robin Adams MC’d by Adam the Greig, a stomping night in store. If that’s not enough. Junkmans Choir will be in the more intimate setting of the Queens Hotel On the 21st with support. Tickets on Sale in local outlets. Friday £9, Sat £8 if you fancy both nights £15.

The CRAG Community Arts team need your help to make sure that the 2017 project is a success give us a phone or drop us a line at crartsg@hotmail.com or facebook carrick light fest to find out what you can do. We need stewards, lantern builders, shorefront burn crew, car boot helpers, committee members et al come and have a chat on Saturday and learn what you can do to make the arts happen in Carrick. Everyone welcome