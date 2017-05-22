Girvan sailings for Waverley

Details of this season’s bank holiday and summer sailings to celebrate 70 years since the launch of the paddle steamer Waverley have been released. There are sailings from Ayr and Girvan (July and August) in the timetable.

Sailings from Glasgow aboard the world’s last sea going Paddle Steamer start on the Bank Holiday weekend. On Friday May 26, visit Dunoon or cruise amid the dramatic mountain scenery of one of the Clyde ‘Fjords’ - Loch Long. On Saturday you can visit Dunoon, Rothesay or cruise through the world famous Kyles of Bute to Tighnabruaich. Waverley’s summer sailings begin on Friday June 16.

2017 marks the 70th year since Waverley’s maiden voyage. Named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, the ship was built for the London & North Eastern Railway to replace the paddle steamer, HMS Waverley, which was sunk on May 29th, 1940 whilst evacuating troops from Dunkirk. Launched on October 2, 1946 from the former A&J Inglis yard in Glasgow, she was later towed to Greenock where her triple expansion engines were fitted by Rankin & Blackmore. These have now become one of the ship’s major attractions!

Ross Cochrane, Waverley’s Captain said: “Waverley is a very special ship full of history and charm there is a trip for everyone, places to be explored and enjoyed for both young and old. Every passenger who comes aboard helps this beautiful ship continue to sail and I would encourage everyone to come and enjoy a trip on her. Some of the most stunning scenery in the world can be found on the West Coast of Scotland and Waverley offers a unique way to experience it. I look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

Waverley has excellent onboard facilities including a restaurant serving hot and cold snacks, two bars, heated lounges and a souvenir shop.

More information at www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk