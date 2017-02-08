Girvan students heading for Malawi

A group of Girvan Academy students need your help to realise an ambition of helping to improve the lives of people less fortunate than them.

The group of 14 students are busy fundraising for a three-week trip to Malawi where they will help with construction work and teaching English in schools.

The group are holding two events in March, an Eighties Disco and a folk night to raise funds.

The Eighties night in Sacred Heart Church Hall on March 11 at 7.30pm will see DJs Deja 2 - Alan McDowall and Peter Ross - bringing us all the sounds of the Eighties.

Before that on March 4 The Barstools will play at the Woodlands Hotel starting at 7pm.

For tickets or further information call teacher Alan Drennan on 07585776258.

The group have already been busy fundraising for the trip for which they need to raise nearly £2700 per student. They have been bag-packing, held a Boxing Day dip in the sea, a mud run, a race night, a quiz and took part in the Christmas Fair and Girvan Street Party.

Some of the students have also taken on part-time jobs and are putting their savings towards the trip as well.

One student said: “We just want to go over there, meet new people and help improve the lives of those less fortunate than ourselves.

“The fundraising has went really and the race night was great fun so hopefully the 80s night and folk night will both be really good. Come along and support us - fancy dress is optional for the 80s night!”

The students will fly to Lilongwe in Malawi, the nation’s capital before heading south towards Blantyre (named after explorer David Livingstone’s home town of Blantyre, Scotland). They will be taking part in a project working in schools to do renovation work as well as assisting in the classrooms.

The project work is likely to be jobs such as painting a classroom, creating recreational play areas in the grounds, building a perimeter wall around and renovating the school.

They will all take part in a trek in and around the Mount Mulanje area which is quite stunning and they will also get to take part in a two day safari at the end of the expedition in Liwonde National Park where we will get the chance to see some fantastic wildlife. They leave on June 24 this year.