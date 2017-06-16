It’s a pitch battle for singing contests

These past few weeks the programme that BBC1 seems to have been promoting quite a lot is Pitch Battle. It is finally appearing on our screens on Saturday night at 7.30pm.

The show is ninety minutes long and as a result Doctor Who is now being screened in an earlier slot for its final three episodes of Peter Capaldi’s third and final season.

It is interesting that the BBC has chosen to schedule Pitch Battle up against another singing contest on ITV – The Voice Kids.

It will be interesting to see which show gains the most viewers! Pitch Battle is on for the next six weeks. In this competition a number of choirs and vocal groups of various kinds, compete over several rounds for a place in the Grand Final.

The prize for the winning group will be £50,000. The host of this new series is Mel Giedroyc who co-hosted Let it Shine, another singing competition, recently. As well as having a host in common, this new series will also feature guest judges rather than having the same judging panel throughout the competition. This show is rather different in that the groups competing against each other will embrace a variety of musical styles. In the first programme the six groups will be – a Polish jazz group; a Gospel Choir; an acapella group; a soul group; a Welsh choir; and a newly formed group.

The regular judges will be choirmaster Gareth Malone and international recording star Kelis. In the first programme the guest judge will be Bebe Rexha. There will be various rounds one of which will allow the different groups to perform their ‘big number’. The two most popular groups at the end will each week, will complete in the Final Battle, where they will share the same song.

Ian K