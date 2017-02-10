Men’s shed team ready to build

The Girvan Men’s Shed Team meet in the town House in Girvan and are now only weeks away from getting council approval to erect their first shed. The Group led by Ernie Kenny have been planning and pricing for months and the final plans are now ready.

The group will have a fair bit of work to do when the timber arrives, but that is not a bad thing for a group that has many years experience in all sorts of trades.

If you would like to come along to the ‘Man’s Shed’, just give Ernie a ring on 01465 713290. Our next meeting is in the Girvan Town House on 23rd February at 2pm. All welcome.

Pictured are Malcolm Cheadle, Ernie Kenny, Gordon Jamieson, Tom Kennedy, Alex McGregor and Roddy MacDonald.