Music exam success for students

Six young music students in Carrick were successful at the recent Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) exams held recently in Ayr.

Rosie Cara Cosslett gained violin Grade 1; Nicole Louise Govan and Eilidh Murray gained Grade 3 piano and Natalie Lynne Purdie, Lucy Cosslett and Mark William McMillan gained Grade 5 piano.

The above students are all pupils of instrumental music specialist Graeme Finnie, a graduate and former organ scholar of the Royal College of Music London, and presently Organist and Director of Music in Historic Galston Parish Church.

Graeme believes there is a wealth of musical instrumental talent in the Carrick area and beyond, as an influx of new students from the Barr area are proving after only a few months tuition.

Graeme Finnie teaches at Whitewin House, Golf Course Road, Girvan, Classical Organ, Piano, Violin and Singing. Pre Grade 1 to Grade 8 and presents students for external examinations affiliated to all the Royal Colleges of Music.