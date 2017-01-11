School nativity

After weeks of rehearsals for the Nativity and Christmas Show, Cairn Primary pupils pulled off a wonderful performance of ‘Och Aye the News’ and a variety of Christmas songs.

The infant pupils worked so hard to learn their lines while the upper pupils spent time perfecting their vocals! The children looked wonderful in their costumes and party clothes and put on a fabulous and touching performance.

The school would like to say a big thank you to all the families who turned up to watch and support the children, and to all the teachers for the hard work they put into helping the children rehearse.