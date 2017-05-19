Taster sessions at Carrick Sensory

Carrick Sensory, the new sensory play facility for children with additional support needs is launching taster sessions from Monday 22nd May at the Carrick Centre, Maybole.

Carrie McKnight, Project Manager and Modern Apprentice Ellie Bannister will be there between 10am-12 noon and 6-9pm to introduce the service. The project is divided into two sessions – Carrick Sensory Play in the mornings and Carrick Sensory Café in the evenings.

The morning sessions are for pre-school and primary age children who have difficulties because of their additional learning needs, disabilities, sensory issues or other needs. Carrick Sensory Café in the evenings is for families who find it difficult to go to ordinary places because of the extra needs that their child has. For further information contact Carrie McKnight at carricksensory@carrickcentre.co.uk or phone on 01655-883222.