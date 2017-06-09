Turnberry top prize in festival draw

Golfers who have always dreamt of playing a round at a top Scottish course now have a shot at doing just that.

The opportunity for four golfers to play at the world famous Ailsa course at Turnberry is the top prize in a draw being held to raise funds for Wigtown Festival Company.

The par-71, 6,474 yard championship course was named after the third Marquess of Ailsa who owned the land on which the course was built. It has been home to four Open Championships and has seen some of the most exciting moments in the sports history. With a backdrop of Arran and Ailsa Craig, the Ayrshire course has one of the most dramatic settings.

The Festival Company has received the generous donation of a four ball round of golf at this world famous course. To take part the charge is £20, prize draw envelopes are available from Number 11 North Main Street, Wigtown or you can find further details at www.wigtownbookfestival.com/

The Prize Draw is being held to raise funds for this year’s Wigtown Book Festival programme including events for children and young people along with a year round programme of literature development across Dumfries and Galloway. The closing date for entries is the 16th June 2017.

Everyone needs a helping hand sometimes and the same is true for writers – whether they’re just starting out or experienced authors. And if they live in Dumfries and Galloway then they are in luck because the mentoring programme organised by Wigtown Festival Company is open for applications. The scheme aims to provide professional help and support for writers wanting to develop their work whether it’s poetry, prose or script.

The mentors will be drawn from professional writers each selected according to the needs of the person chosen for the scheme. Applications for the 2017 programme are invited from writers of all ages though there is at least one space reserved for a writer aged between 14 and 26. To be considered send a 1000 word sample of writing (or equivalent for poets), a 500 word statement detailing experience and and why your writing would benefit from free mentoring to harveywigtown@gmail.com The closing date is 5pm on the 30th June 2017. Further details at www.wigtownbookfestival.com/opportunities